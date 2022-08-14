Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWM stock opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.