Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

CPLP stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,388. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $283.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

