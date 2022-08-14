Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $21,338,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,718. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.