Carbon (CRBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,534.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $916,999.71 and approximately $26,534.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013726 BTC.
About Carbon
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,076,866 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
