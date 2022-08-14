Carbon (CRBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,534.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $916,999.71 and approximately $26,534.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013726 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,076,866 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

