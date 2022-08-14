Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $19.27 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00116383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00257838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034320 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

