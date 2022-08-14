Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 1,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 32,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,282. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

