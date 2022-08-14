Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

CAH stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.