Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $9,513,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.