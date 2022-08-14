Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLBL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

