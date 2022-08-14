carVertical (CV) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

carVertical (CV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $122.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064612 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.