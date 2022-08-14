Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.52. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$16.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $117,737 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

