Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $818.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

