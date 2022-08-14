Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $818.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.