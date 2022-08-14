Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $77,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,391,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 487,909 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,320. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

