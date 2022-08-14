Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. 3,563,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.