Celo Euro (CEUR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004138 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $30,925.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,451.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

