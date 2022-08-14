Centrality Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.