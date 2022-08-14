CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

