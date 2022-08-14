CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 30,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.