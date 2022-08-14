CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 30,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.