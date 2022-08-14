CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 30,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CES Energy Solutions

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

