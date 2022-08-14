C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

