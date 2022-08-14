Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.