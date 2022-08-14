Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.