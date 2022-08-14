Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 151,727 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
