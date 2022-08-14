Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMIGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 151,727 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 308.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

