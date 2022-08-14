Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.90% and a return on equity of 82.38%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

