China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading

