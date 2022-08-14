China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,374.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $4.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading

