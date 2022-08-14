China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CSUAY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.52. 25,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,735. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.37%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

