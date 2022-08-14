Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,663.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,381.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,439.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

