Chonk (CHONK) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Chonk has a total market cap of $76,457.71 and $241.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chonk

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

