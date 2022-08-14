Chromia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.74 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $123.52 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

