CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 5,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,167. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

