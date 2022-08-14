Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,046,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 2,297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,692.3 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.06.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
