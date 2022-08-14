Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,046,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 2,297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,692.3 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.06.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

