Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 133,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,741. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Chugai Pharmaceutical ( OTCMKTS:CHGCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

