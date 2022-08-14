Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.03. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

