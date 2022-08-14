Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.03. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
