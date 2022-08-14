CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $12.36 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CI Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CI Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CI Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 192,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.