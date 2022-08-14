Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 685,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.