CIRCOR International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CIRCOR International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CIRCOR International’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Shares of CIR stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

