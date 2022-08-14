Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.