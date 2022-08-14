Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

