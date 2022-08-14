Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,602 Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nerdy news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.43 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

