Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $178,000 Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Telesat worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.

Telesat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.02. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

