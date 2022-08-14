Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MBIA

StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

