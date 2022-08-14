Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 139,735 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139,735 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of BBBY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

