Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 88,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

