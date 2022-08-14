Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

