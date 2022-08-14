Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 587,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 103,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

