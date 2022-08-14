CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLP Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

