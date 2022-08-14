CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

