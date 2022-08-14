CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNEY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

About CN Energy Group.

Featured Stories

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

