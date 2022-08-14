CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CN Energy Group. Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNEY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
About CN Energy Group.
