Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,780. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 35.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
