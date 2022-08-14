Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FOF stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

